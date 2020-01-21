Dance trance

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Hsu Dance Company of Middlebury

Artist Meshi Chavez believes that radical engagement requires radical attentiveness. This public inquiry into “performativity” is crucial to the inception and development of a thought-provoking Middlebury College project directed by Karima Borni in collaboration with Chavez, accessing embodied presence to cultivate authenticity and responsiveness. This Dance Company of Middlebury event will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahaney Arts Center, Dance Theater on campus. For ticket details, call 802-443-3168.