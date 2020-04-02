Downtown businesses

× Expand File photo VT-040420-STAND-ALONE-businesses Main Street in Bristol.

BRISTOL | Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development is interested in hearing from all Addison County and Rutland County area businesses impacted by the response to the COVID-19 virus. Share these impacts via the Agency Business Impact Form, if you have not done so already, to help the agency continue to assess the full impact as Vermonters work toward solutions. If you have a specific coronavirus-related business question, use ACCD’s dedicated email address: commerce.covid19@vermont.gov. To fill out the online survey form, see: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/vtcovid19.