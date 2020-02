WATERVILLE, Maine | Keagan M. Dunbar of Middlebury was recently named to the highly selective dean’s list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Dunbar, a member of the class of 2022, attended Middlebury Union High School and is the daughter of John Dunbar of Saxtons River, and Julie Dunbar of Middlebury. ■