BURLINGTON | The Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vermont Economic Conference will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Hotel.

The conference will help business owners to understand national, global, and state perspectives on the economic trends impacting Vermont businesses in 2020 and beyond. A new feature includes morning breakout sessions offered on a first-come first-served basis.

For questions regarding registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Ariel Bertenshaw, director of events, at 802-262-0147 or abertenshaw@vtchamber.com. ■