BOSTON, Mass. | The following students have been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher that semester: Eden Ginsburg of Bristol, majoring in theater and performance, and a member of the class of 2023, and Harmony Taggart of New Haven, majoring in marketing communications, and a member of the class of 2020. ■