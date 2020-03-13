Endicott student honors

BEVERLY, Mass. | Endicott College, announce its fall 2019 dean’s list students. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following students have met these requirements:

Bristol resident Emily Aldrich majoring in sport management, Charlotte resident Emma Hess majoring in photography, Middlebury residents Lilia Smith, graphic design and Jesse Trudeau, interior design major, Salisbury resident Alexandra Whipple, an interior design major, and Shelburne resident Sophia Cresta, a communications major. ■