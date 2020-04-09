Extra precautions

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-041120-STAND-ALONE-Hannaford_WEB

Joining other stores, Plexiglas ”sneeze shields” were installed recently along check-out lines in Hannaford Supermarket to protect cashiers and customers during the current crisis. ”When you’re in the grocery store, you should only touch items you plan to buy,” Lauren Sauer of Johns Hopkins’ Critical Event Preparedness and Response told reporters last week. “Don’t pick them up and read them and then put them back.” She also warned against hoarding which deprives others of needed store items. Gov. Phil Scott said grocery store employees are considered “essential persons” during the pandemic.