Photo courtesy of Caitlin Cortelyou

Hannaford Supermarket announced a $125,000 donation to Hunger Free Vermont to assist the non-profit organization’s efforts to help alleviate childhood hunger and ensure that local children have access to healthy food this summer. Pictured: Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre, Hunger Free Vermont Executive Director Anore Horton, and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Director Erin Maguire.