Firefighter remembered

BRANDON | Brandon residents and first responders recently bid their farewells to local firefighter Adam Harrison. A few months ago, the town held a gathering to acknowledge his life at the Brandon American Legion Post 55 followed by a celebration of his life. Members of various fire departments attended the ceremony in their dress uniforms. Friends posted their goodbyes on the Brandon F.D. Facebook page. “(He was a) great all around guy,” commented local resident Melissa Sullivan. “He will be missed.”