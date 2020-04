VERGENNES | “ Staycation” art lessons are available free online by accomplished Vergennes-based artist Lillian Kennedy. Kennedy invites Addison County residents to “turn trying times into a chance to go inward and outwardly express yourself through her weekly art lessons.” Look for Kennedy’s new lessons online each Friday at: http://weeklyartlesson.com/staycation-art-lesson-1-drawing-flowers-drawing-a-deeper-breath/?fbclid=IwAR2JtDrrES3lhZHEIWBHTb8pz17RLUNdAJI6QmyZeY808Inmef-ROa8r0ag. ■