Fresh gravel

According to Middlebury’s downtown bridge-rail project community liaison Jim Gish’s recent public update, Middlebury Area Land Trust’s John Derick reported that construction subcontractor ECI delivered gravel to Wright Park at no cost. This enabled TAM-Trail Around Middlebury volunteers to fix wet spots along the footpath. ECI’s crew includes many local residents; they were happy to have an opportunity to do something to benefit the TAM and other local residents.