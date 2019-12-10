× Expand Photo provided Governor’s visit

MIDDLEBURY | Gov. Phil Scott was back in Middlebury after his recent Capitol for a Day visit to Addison County. This time, Scott was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts on a visit to the Werner Tree Farm, located on Painter Road, in Middlebury on the morning of Nov. 27 to celebrate the Christmas tree-cutting tradition with the help of Vermont’s farmers. The trees cut during the visit now decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the Governor’s Office. Pictured are David Werner, Amanda Werner, Governor Scott, Cheryl Werner, Will Werner, and Annie the dog.