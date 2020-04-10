Green Up Day rescheduled

MIDDLEBURY | Green Up Vermont has been closely monitoring cornonavirus (COVID-19) communications and guidance from the Vermont Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control reports, and daily news from Governor Scott and our federal government. The situation is fluid and our greatest priority is the health and well-being of our Green Up family of volunteers and event participants. Green Up Vermont’s plan is to postpone Green Up Day from May 2 to May 30. The distribution of Green Up Day supplies will happen the first week in May. Although Green Up is shifting its planning toward May 30, they will still look for final guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and Governor Scott. ■