NEW HAVEN | The owners of Porkys Place & Backyard BBQ on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven are playing host to the famous hay-bale Vermont Teddy Bear during the current pandemic. The sculpture sports its own special patriotic message along with a face mask to remind passersby to stay safe (and keep your distance).