Historic ski center

Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-031420-STAND-ALONE-Snow-Bowl

MIDDLEBURY | “The third-oldest ski area in Vermont, the Middlebury College Snow Bowl has hosted intercollegiate competitions since the 1930s,” according to Middlebury College’s online history. “The original lodge—a traditional log cabin—was built in 1938 and remains the oldest standing base lodge in the nation.” Today, only the Snow Bowl and the Dartmouth University Skiway operate as the only college-owned ski places east of the Mississippi.