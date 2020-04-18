Huppuch in Honor Society

VERGENNES | Anna Huppuch, of Vergennes, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Huppuch was initiated at Nazareth College. ■
