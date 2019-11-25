Increase in vagrants

MIDDLEBURY | In an hour-long conversation with local legislators Senators Chris Bray and Ruth Hardy and Representatives Robin Scheu and Amy Sheldon last week, Middlebury Selectboard members learned about follow-up action regarding bills passed in the 2019 session and several key bills that may come before the legislature in 2020, including:

An Act 250 update that will consider the impacts of climate change and a proposal to lift jurisdiction in downtown areas

Changes to wildlife management statewide

Tuition reductions for students at community colleges and, potentially, state colleges

Paid Family Medical Leave (considered in 2019 but then sent back to committee)

Raising the minimum wage

Taxation and regulation of cannabis

Board members also brought the legislators up to date on several topics of particular interest to the Middlebury community, including:

An increase in vagrancy and its impacts on the community and local law enforcement

Gaps in Vermont’s mental health system and the burdens it places on the community and law enforcement

Unsustainable annual double-digit increases in health insurance for municipal employees

The status of the proposed Route 7-Exchange Street roundabout

Safety issues in the Route 7 school corridor and the Route 125 corridor west of town

Siting issues associated with large solar array projects. ■