Increase in vagrants

Middlebury Selectboard discussion

by

MIDDLEBURY | In an hour-long conversation with local legislators Senators Chris Bray and Ruth Hardy and Representatives Robin Scheu and Amy Sheldon last week, Middlebury Selectboard members learned about follow-up action regarding bills passed in the 2019 session and several key bills that may come before the legislature in 2020, including:

  • An Act 250 update that will consider the impacts of climate change and a proposal to lift jurisdiction in downtown areas
  • Changes to wildlife management statewide
  • Tuition reductions for students at community colleges and, potentially, state colleges
  • Paid Family Medical Leave (considered in 2019 but then sent back to committee)
  • Raising the minimum wage
  • Taxation and regulation of cannabis
  • Board members also brought the legislators up to date on several topics of particular interest to the Middlebury community, including:
  • An increase in vagrancy and its impacts on the community and local law enforcement
  • Gaps in Vermont’s mental health system and the burdens it places on the community and law enforcement
  • Unsustainable annual double-digit increases in health insurance for municipal employees
  • The status of the proposed Route 7-Exchange Street roundabout
  • Safety issues in the Route 7 school corridor and the Route 125 corridor west of town
  • Siting issues associated with large solar array projects. ■