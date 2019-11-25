Increase in vagrants

MIDDLEBURY | In an hour-long conversation with local legislators Senators Chris Bray and Ruth Hardy and Representatives Robin Scheu and Amy Sheldon last week, Middlebury Selectboard members learned about follow-up action regarding bills passed in the 2019 session and several key bills that may come before the legislature in 2020, including:
- An Act 250 update that will consider the impacts of climate change and a proposal to lift jurisdiction in downtown areas
- Changes to wildlife management statewide
- Tuition reductions for students at community colleges and, potentially, state colleges
- Paid Family Medical Leave (considered in 2019 but then sent back to committee)
- Raising the minimum wage
- Taxation and regulation of cannabis
- Board members also brought the legislators up to date on several topics of particular interest to the Middlebury community, including:
- An increase in vagrancy and its impacts on the community and local law enforcement
- Gaps in Vermont’s mental health system and the burdens it places on the community and law enforcement
- Unsustainable annual double-digit increases in health insurance for municipal employees
- The status of the proposed Route 7-Exchange Street roundabout
- Safety issues in the Route 7 school corridor and the Route 125 corridor west of town
- Siting issues associated with large solar array projects. ■