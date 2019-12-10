× Expand Photo Provided Keyboard perfectionists

Justin and Emily Rose are Addison County registered piano technicians. The couple opened their new showroom offering Steinway-designed Boston and Essex pianos. Married in 2017, they have expanded their individual tuning and repair businesses to create the Piano Gallery, a boutique service shop and showroom in North Ferrisburgh, located halfway between Burlington and Middlebury. The showroom features a range of new upright and grand pianos as well as fine piano accessories and children’s toy pianos.