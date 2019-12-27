Local grants available

BRANDON | Officials of the Preservation Trust of Vermont, in collaboration with Maine Preservation, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance and the Preservation League of New York, announced the opening of the 2019 Northeast Heritage Economy Program (NHEP) grant round.

The NHEP partners received a $1,000,000 grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission to help communities undertake locally-driven historic preservation projects with strong community and economic revitalization potential. The Trust has roughly $230,000 available for subgrants to eligible projects.

Contact Jenna Lapachinski 802-552-0659 or jenna@ptvermont.org with any questions. ■