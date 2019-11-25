Mead Chapel carols

× Expand Photo by Trent Campbell Lessons-and-Carols 2

“Lessons and Carols for Advent and Christmas” will be held in Middlebury’s Mead Memorial Chapel. This festive, annual program features choral music, singing, and biblical texts. This year, led by Mark R. Orten and Jeffrey Buettner, will include music by the Middlebury College Choir. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Included are readings and a carillon prelude by George Matthew Jr. A voluntary offering will be collected for local charities. Free admission.