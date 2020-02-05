VT-020820-STAND-ALONE-Melissa-sings

Brandon Music will host performer Melissa Durkee and friends, Phil Henry and Jimmy Kalb on Saturday Feb. 8. Melissa D is a highly talented singer-songwriter with soulful,honey smoked voice from Vermont. She is a classically trained vocalist and former rock front-woman for the Alley Katz and previous member of CHILL, a folk rock duo. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Venue is BYOB at 62 Country Club Rd. in Brandon.