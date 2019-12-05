Middlebury oks liquor license

MIDDLEBURY | Upon recommendation from the Middlebury Infrastructure Committee, the Selectboard awarded a contract to Broughton’s Farm Supply in Bridport for the purchase of a Cub Cadet 4x4 utility vehicle for use by the Parks & Recreation Department, for a total cost of $11,968. Funding for the purchase had been earmarked in the FY 2019-20 capital budget.

Also, the Board provisionally approved a First Class Liquor License Application for Joshua D. Newton LLC, doing business as the Caddy Shack, for its 260 Exchange St. location, pending the successful completion of required public safety inspections. A First Class Liquor License from the Vermont Department of Liquor Control (DLC) grants a licensee permission to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption. ■