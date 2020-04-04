Museum donates gear to hospital

FERRISBURGH | The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum boat-building team donated boxed, unused supply of critical personal protective equipment to the UVM-Porter Medical Center.

While Porter Medical is not accepting donations of hand-sewn masks, if you do wood-working or other activities that require N95 masks or reuseable respirators, the hospital is seeking those items.

You can direct questions about donations, or messages to Amy Barr, UVM-Porter Medical Center development director, at abarr@portermedical.org. ■