No victory lap at least for now

FERRISBURGH | Several area residents planning family events at Basin Harbor Resort, which is located along Lake Champlain in Ferrisburgh, received the following notice from the facility’s manager last week: “I wanted to reach out to let you know about a recent update on operations at Basin Harbor. After careful consideration, ownership has made the difficult decision to close the golf course portion of the resort. With the unprecedented and unstable situation in the world, the resort is taking proactive measures to adjust our business model. This has been in consideration for many years, but current events have assisted the decision making process.”