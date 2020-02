× Expand Photo by Gioia Kuss VT-020120-STAND-ALONE-Regina-Fontanelli

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s Regina Fontanelli, the 2019 Spencer Prize in Oratory finalist, will be an inspiration during the championship round on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall. The prize is named in honor of the late Professor Emeritus John Spencer. January’s elimination rounds culminated in a face-off among the final five contestants. The event is free to the public.