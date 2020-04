MIDDLEBURY | In the coming weeks, and for the duration of the COVID-19 contagion, Middlebury Police Department motor vehicles will be emblazoned with white ribbons to recognize the work of UVM-Porter Hospital and Helen Porter Nursing Home nurses, doctors, and support staff for their work during the pandemic. As the Middlebury P.D. patrols the town, officers want people to know that they appreciate them and “have their back” and will offer whatever support possible. ■