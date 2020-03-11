RIT dean’s list students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. | The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester:

Ethan Sulik-Doty of Whiting, who is in the electrical engineering program.

Will Larocque of Salisbury, who is in the computer engineering program.

Jacob Lawson of Middlebury, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. ■