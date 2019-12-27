Selectboard oks easement

MIDDLEBURY |The Middlebury Selectboard approved a request from C&P Brick and Mortar, LLC, for a permanent easement and right-of-way across a portion of a narrow parcel of town-owned land that separates Champlain Valley Equipment and property to the south currently occupied by Bee’s Wrap, both of which are owned by C&P.

The easement will facilitate the construction of a new stormwater system that will serve C&P’s southerly property. The approval of the easement deeds triggers a 30-day public comment period required by 24 VSA § 1061 for the proposed conveyance of town-owned land.

If no petition objecting to the conveyance is filed with the town within the comment period, the easements will automatically take effect. ■