Ski fatality tarnishes end of 2019 season

Photo by Lou Varricchio VT Ski Fatality The Killington Ski Patrol responded quickly to move recreational skier Jason Vitale off Killington Mountain. But despite the patrol’s heroic efforts, Vitale was pronounced dead at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

MIDDLEBURY | A skiing accident on Dec. 28, at the Killington Ski Resort claimed the life of Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, New York.

The Vermont State Police were notified of a skiing accident at the Killington Ski Resort. Vitale was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“Vitale was traveling at a high rate of speed on an intermediate trail when he lost control and collided with a tree,” according to an incident report by VSP Detective Sgt. Jamie Wright. “Vitale was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Vitale was quickly moved off the mountain by members of the Killington Ski Patrol, however, went into cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital where he later died as a result from his injuries.”

Despite the headlines, skiing fatalities in Vermont are rare.

According to USA Today’s Unofficial Networks, “Your chance of dying while skiing or snowboarding is extremely low. Statistically speaking, you are 100 times more likely to die canoeing than you are skiing down the slopes. In fact, your chances of dying with your boots on at a ski resort is less than one in a million. That being said, tragedies occur.”

The 10-year industry average is 38 fatalities per season nationwide with most deaths occurring at ski areas located west of the Mississippi. ■