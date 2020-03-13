Smallen receives grant

CLINTON, N.Y. | Satchel McLaughlin, of Middlebury was awarded a grant from The Steven Daniel Smallen Memorial Fund at Hamilton College. The Fund is designed to encourage creativity among Hamilton students by providing funds for projects displaying originality, expressiveness, and imagination.

McLaughlin will use the award to experiment with silk screening, linoleum printing, and laser-cut woodblock printing, focusing on color theory and pattern using photographs she has taken as inspiration.

McLaughlin, a sophomore, is a graduate of Middlebury Union High School. ■