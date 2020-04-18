St. Lawrence student honors

CANTON, N.Y. | The following local students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University:

Polly Heminway of Shoreham. Heminway is a member of the class of 2022.

Isabella Lucarelli of Bristol. Lucarelli is a member of the class of 2022 and is majoring in environmental studies-biology.

Morgan Pratt of New Haven. Pratt is a member of the class of 2020 and is majoring in performance and communication arts.

Carley Sherwin of North Ferrisburgh. Sherwin is a member of the class of 2022. ■