Students on UNH dean’s list, graduation

DURHAM, N.H. | The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester.

Emily Rathbun, of Lincoln, earning high honors and majoring in health management and policy.

Morgan Lynk, of Vergennes, earning high honors and majoring in psychology

Maxim Mayone, of Middlebury, earning highest honors and majoring in business applications.

Hayden Done of Shoreham, earning highest honors and majoring in outdoor education.

Paige Farrell of East Middlebury, graduated from UNH in December and earned a M.S. degree in occupational therapy. ■