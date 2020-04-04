Students want your stories

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College Campus student newspaper is launching a remote long-term storytelling project and is asking people to fill out an online form to tell their story in order to maintain community while students are dispersed off-campus: The editors believe that an essential part of maintaining the local community will be telling and listening to each others’ stories as this situation continues to develop. Whatever your relationship to the college — whether you’re a student, college employee, alumnus, or resident of Middlebury — they want to hear your stories. ■