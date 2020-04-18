Sturgeon surgeon

× Expand Photo by LCSG VT-041820-STAND-ALONE-lake-sturgeon_WEB

University of Vermont researcher Lisa Izzo tags a lake sturgeon, one of the methods used by scientists to track fish populations in Lake Champlain (this photo taken before the current pandemic). LCSG, the Lake Champlain Sea Grant program, recently launched four research projects to benefit the Lake Champlain Basin, thanks to federal funding. This brings the number to 10, the most concurrently funded research projects in the institutes’s 21-year history.