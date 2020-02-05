×

Super police SUV

The Middlebury Select Board awarded a contract to G. Stone Motors for the purchase of a 2020 Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid for the Middlebury Police Department for a total cost of $34,875. The Interceptor, the only hybrid vehicle among four bids that the town received, will be used as a patrol vehicle and will become the second hybrid in use by local police (the first, purchased in 2017, is used by the police investigator). Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley said that the Interceptor Hybrid is a new model for Ford, and outside of New York City, is not in wide use. He said the police department will monitor the vehicle’s performance and maintenance history closely.