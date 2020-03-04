The Law of Gravity

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Vermont State Police VT-030720-STAND-ALONE-rock-slide

One lane of Vermont’s Interstate 89 northbound, due east of Addison County, was closed last week after a rockslide brought down several large boulders onto and near the travel lane. No injuries were reported in the rockslide, but one vehicle was damaged. The incident occurred between mile markers 12.5 and 13, just before the ramp at Exit 2. Vehicles were able to pass through the scene, but traffic delays spanned several hours.