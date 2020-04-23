Tower of power

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VT-041820-STAND-ALONE-masked-men

RUTLAND | Who are these masked men and woman? They are firefighters from City of Rutland Fire Department and Rutland Town Fire Department putting down the floor at Spartan Arena as Rutland Regional prepares their Alternate Care Sight in the event of an overflow of COVID-19 patients. It takes a community, and we thank these first responders for stepping up and “stomping” that floor. RRMC Employee Wellness I Love Rutland, Vermont #rrmcstrong #Inthistogether