MIDDLEBURY | For travelers needing to return to Vermont from other areas, or those needing to otherwise travel along the Eastern Seaboard, there are no travel prohibitions, especially along the interstate highway system.

New Jersey has suspended toll collection, unless you have EZ Pass, then you will get billed for tolls.

The following website will have up-to-date travel bulletins: https://i95coalition.org/511-travel-information/. ■