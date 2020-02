× Expand Photo provided VT 020820 STAND ALONE Dayve Huckett & Friends

MIDDLEBURY | On Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m., local trio Dayve Huckett & Friends will perform at the Middlebury College Mahaney Arts Center in Robison Hall. Huckett plays solo guitar and also performs with Professor Dr. Peter Hamlin on accordion and Ron White on bass, as well as in collaboration with student musicians. Free admission. For more details, see middlebury.edu/arts or call 802-443-3168.