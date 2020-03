MEDFORD, Mass. | Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

Among students earning dean’s list honors are: Andrea Boe of Middlebury, Tobias Broucke of Middlebury, and Krystian Gombosi of Ripton.

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. ■