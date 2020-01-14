Tunnel vision

× Expand Photo courtesy Jim Gish VT downtown tunnel

MIDDLEBURY | This aerial photograph shows Kubricky Construction workers along the slope of the planned rail tunnel next to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Middlebury. “In Schuylerville, New York, the Fort Miller Company has begun fabricating the precast concrete that will form our new tunnel and the abutments for the rail corridor,” according to Jim Gish, community liaison of the Middlebury Bridge and Rail Project.” To date, Fort Miller, privately held, family-owned company founded in 1939, has produced some 35 of the nearly 400 pieces of pre-cast concrete that will be set in place downtown. The concrete will be stored temporarily at the Fifield farm on Route 30 in Middlebury starting later this spring.”