MONTPELIER | Turn Out for Tourism will be held at the Vermont State House front steps in Montpelier on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the new year.

It’s time to work together to increase spending on destination marketing efforts. Tourism is the state’s second-most lucrative industry after manufacturing and a significant economic driver. Currently, the state spends $3.1 million annually to encourage people to visit Vermont. That number has declined 6% since 2015. It’s time to reverse the decline.

Support Vermont’s economy and its tourism industry by attending the annual Tourism Day and sign the petition to increase funding. ■