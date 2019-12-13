Vergennes church has busy Christmas calendar

VERGENNES | The following Christmas holiday activities are scheduled at the Victory Baptist Church located at 862 U.S. Route 7 in Vergennes. The public is welcome:

Sundays 9:45 a.m. Bible Hour for all ages 11 am Worship Service & Children’s Church 6 pm Evening Worship Service Wednesday 6:30 pm Adult Bible Study, AWANA Program for children 3 years old-sixth grade, and Youth 180 for seventh to12th grade.

Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m., Teen and Children Christmas Program

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m., Community Caroling Prayer and Bible Study 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Cookies and Carols A special service with a Christmas devotion, cookies, and carols around a fireplace.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, 6:30 p.m., Candle Light Service

Jan. 1, 2020, 6:30 p.m., New Year’s Evening Service

Each Sunday morning service we have a choir, special music, orchestra and a message from the Bible. Nursery available for all services for newborns up to three years old.

Call 802-877-3393 for more details. Services are live-streamed at victoryvt.org. ■