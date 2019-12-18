Vermont’s prophet

The Counseling Service of Addison County, Addison County Economic Development Corporation, and the United Way of Addison County, hosted UVM economist, Dr. Art Woolf, on Dec. 12 for a special community breakfast event at Catamount Park in Middlebury. Woolf spoke about the impact of Vermont’s aging population on the economy of Addison County and beyond. “Low birth rates and a shrinking workforce are having an effect on schools, businesses, service providers, and our tax base, among other economic and social structures,” according to Woolf.