Welch tours center

RUTLAND | Rutland-Addison Community Health CEO Don Reuther gathered members of his team on Jan. 31 to guide U.S. Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vermont) through one of the health network’s primary care facility. Dr. Julie Foster used voice recognition software to transcribe patient notes and told Welch the technology was a “huge asset” to her work. Cathy Cota (pictured) explained the color-coded tracking system that ensures efficient and timely care of patients. Community Health covers Rutland and southern Addison counties, which includes the Brandon area.