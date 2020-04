MIDDLEBURY | The Better Middlebury Partnership (BMP) is tracking business status, open/closed, and is providing a link for that information. BMP officials are keeping a list as updated as possible: https://experiencemiddlebury.com/quick-list-business-directory/

If businesses spot any inaccuracies or if they aren’t included and should be, they can email Karen Duguay of the BMP at karen@bettermiddleburypartnership.org. ■