WPI honor students

WORCESTER, Mass. | The following local residents were among 1,678 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester:

Abigail Perlee of Bristol, Vt., is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in industrial engineering.

Natalie Mohn of Huntington, Vt., is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in management information systems.

Arden Carling of Starksboro, is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects. ■