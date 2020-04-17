Young essayist

× Expand Photo provided VT-041820-STAND-ALONE-Mike-Davis-2020-(1)_WEB

VERGENNES | Michael Davis, a senior at Vergennes Union High School, was awarded first place in the local DAR American History essay contest. His essay, “A Sailor’s Experiences as Part of Christopher Columbus’ First Voyage To the Americas” was sponsored by the Seth Warner-Rhoda Farrand Chapter of the DAR. He received a certificate, a medal, and a monetary award for his efforts. He will also receive a certificate in August as Vermont’s runner-up in this year’s contest.