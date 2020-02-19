What Is The Cost of Refurbishing A Home

Publisher Disclaimer: This article is a paid advertorial. All views, opinions, assumptions and/or information, including images expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the official policies or position whatsoever of Sun Community News & Printing. Sun Community News & Printing and its parent company will not be responsible for any reason whatsoever for any links you click on within this article or personal information you provide to the merchant, will be done so at your own discretion. We advise you to do your own research before submitting any information online.

× Expand Photo provided NowLoan_House_v1

A recent questionnaire sent out to young homeowners by leading UK lender NowLoan, seems to suggest many first time home buyers are confused about the cost of refurbishing a home. Often, first-time buyers end up signing up for extra guarantor loans to help them with home refurbishments.

If this is the first time you are buying a home for refurbishment, it is a good idea to ask a builder to help you evaluate the work that needs to be done. A home renovation can easily end up costing extra money you have not got in the bank or can borrow from family. This is when guarantor loans come into play.

Expensive Problems In The Home To Look Out For

When you are buying a house for the first time, it is a good idea to ask an experienced home buyer to come with you to view the property. Some problems in a home which needs refurbishment will cost more than others. An experienced house buyer will have a better idea of what to look out than a first-time buyer.

Subsidence is one of the most expensive structural problems. Cracks in an exterior wall can be a sign of subsidence along with the house appearing to be "sinking" into the ground on one side. This is often an expensive problem, so it is best to stay away from this property.

Getting A Return On Your Investment

When you want to pay off guarantor loans quickly, it is a good idea to buy a house which needs relatively little work. The rooms in the house most potential buyers are interested in are the bathrooms and the kitchen. Fortunately, they are the ones which are the most cost=effective rooms in a house to refurbish.

You will always be able to find deals on kitchen units and on bathroom suits. How much is it going to cost to refurbish a family bathroom? Well, that really is the 10 million dollar question. It all depends on what kind of materials you would like to use. High-end materials will always cost more, but can also give you a better return on your investment. In general, it is hard to estimate how much it will cost to refurbish a home.

A kitchen which has been refurbished to a high standard can literally sell the house. It does not matter what you say - the kitchen is still the heart of the home.

Going Open Planned

Open planned homes are very popular at the moment. That does not mean all buyers are looking for an open planned home. If the home you just bought will cost a lot of money to turn into an open-planned home, you may just want to leave it as it is. However, if you can make a few simple alterations, it is always worth going open planned.

Converting a small kitchen to an open-planned home by removing a wall to an adjoining room can help to improve the value of the property.

Always make sure you get an estimate from a qualified builder even before you consider taking out guarantor loans. It is hard to quantify how much a house will cost to refurbish, and this is why you need professional advice. When you like to know more about mortgages or guarantor loans for first time buyers, contact a leading lender such as NowLoan. They will be happy to tell you more about loans and mortgages for house buyers and homeowners without any obligation.