‘A Christmas Story’ in Peru

PERU | A plot that has played out on televisions across the region every holiday season hit the stage at Peru High School this month.

The drama club presented the play version of the popular 1983 movie “A Christmas Story.” Many of the well-known scenes from the silver screen made it onto the stage, including the triple dog dare that lead to Flick getting his tongue stuck on a pole, Ralphie dreaming about Miss Shields giving him an A+ for his theme and even the moment the Bumpus hounds destroyed the Christmas turkey.

“There’s nothing better than seeing the hard work of a dedicated group of actors and crew members supported by their family, their friends and the community at large,” Peru Central School Vocal Music and Theatre Director Chris Urban said. “Seeing a big crowd that laughs and reacts is the best thing and what many of us do this for, both on and off stage.”

Urban noted that the students didn’t have much time to pull the play together. They worked on it for seven weeks and held 15 rehearsals before opening night.

“My favorite part definitely has to be seeing it come together on stage,” 16-year-old Andrew James Payro, who played the adult version of Ralph narrating the story, said. “We did have a really turbulent time in our rehearsals trying to get everything together, and all the little pieces finally coming together, in the end, was really satisfying to see.”

Family members of the students even played a role. Eighteen-year-old Gabrielle Wrisley, the assistant stage manager for the show, said that her father provided the BB gun, pellets and Red Ryder ads used in the play. Another actress had different sources of inspiration.

“I got to channel my inner teacher. My sister’s a teacher, so I got some tips from her. But, it was really fun being able to portray what I go through in school every day.”

The Peru Drama Club is already looking forward to its next presentation: “Tuck Everlasting,” which is set for March 5-7. ■